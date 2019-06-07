Big crowd expected at Clonmel races this evening for barbecue special

Racegoers are expected to head to Powerstown Park in big numbers this evening for the special barbecue evening at the Clonmel track.

It’s a hugely popular fixture on the Clonmel calendar with top class racing mixed with a great social occasion.

Sponsors on the night include local firm Camida and Appleman’s Cider.

The barbecue is served from 6.30 to 7.30pm with music by the Legends.

First race is off at 5.45pm.