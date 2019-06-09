Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary team are still not assured of a place in Munster senior hurling decider

It is more than interesting at the summit of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship table. And, Liam Sheedy's Tipperary are still not assured of their place in the decider ahead of the clash with Limerick on Sunday, June 16 at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm).

Tipperary lead the round robin stage of the provincial championship on six points (with a scoring difference of +38) while Cork (+13) and Limerick (+31) are joint second on four points.

In the final round of games Tipperary host Limerick while Cork face a trip to Ennis (also at 2pm) on Sunday, June 16.

So, if Cork win in Ennis and the All-Ireland champions see off the challenge of Tipperary in Thurles three teams will complete the group stage of the championship on six points meaning that progress to the provincial final will come down to scoring difference.

Irrespective of what happens next Sunday Liam Sheedy's men have progressed to the All-Ireland series courtesy of wins over Cork (2-28 to 1-24), Waterford (2-30 to 0-18) and Clare (3-21 to 0-17). Meanwhile Limerick regrouped from an opening day defeat suffered at the hands of Cork (1-19 to 1-26) to beat Waterford (2-24 to 0-10) and Clare (1-28 to 0-13).

The circumstances should make for a fabulous occasion at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

