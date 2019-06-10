Tipperary under 17 hurlers lose out by a single point to East Cork in Celtic Challenge thriller

East Cork emerged victors by the narrowest of margins against Tipperary Gold in the final round Celtic Challenge game in Rathcormac, winning 3-14 to 1-19.

Early scores from Stephen Browne and Jamie Holloway gave the Tipp lads an early lead only for it to be reeled in and overtaken by East Cork with points from Cathal McCarthy, Conor Fitzgerald and a goal from Edmond Cashman.

A period of Tipperary Gold dominance then ensued with six unanswered scores courtesy of Stephen Browne (0-5) and Daniel Moloney (1-0) but East Cork responded in style with further points from Cathal McCarthy (0-2), Conor Fitzgerald, Noel Cahill, and Ciarán O’ Rourke interposed by a point from Christy McDonagh for the visitors to leave the half time score Tipperary Gold 1-9 East Cork 1-8.

The second half opened with an East Cork surge which resulted in 1-4 to Tipperary Gold’s 0-1.

With the help of some good work at midfield from Francis Delaney and Brian Óg O’Dwyer and some staunch defending from Aaron O’Sullivan and Dara Ryan, the Tipp lads eventually settled and scored four unanswered points from Cian Robinson, Josh Browne, Stephen Browne and Daniel Moloney.

A goal from Ciarán O’Rourke for the home side added to by points from Conor Lenihan, Ciarán O’Rourke and Patrick Kelly curtailed the Tipperary momentum and despite the accuracy of Stephen Borwne who scored three late points from frees, East Cork were to hold out for a one point win.

Best and Fairest Awards:

East Cork: Ciarán O’ Rourke (East Cork)

Tipperary Gold: Stephen Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Tipperary Gold Panel – Jack Whelton (Aherlow); Ruben Burke (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Aaron O’Sullivan (Carrick Swan); David Harold Barry (Galtee Rovers); Eoin Wyse (Cahir); Jack Hassett (Killenaule); Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); Brian Óg O’Dwyer (Rosegreen); Francie Delaney (Cahir); Daniel Moloney (Cashel) (1-2); Christopher McDonagh (Cahir) (0-1); Paul Nolan (Sean Treacy’s); Cian Robinson (Carrick Swan) (0-1); Kieran Lyons (Ballingarry); Declan Hayes (Ballingarry); Jack Breen (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan) (0-1); Kevin Cleary (Rockwell Rovers); Cathal O’Mahoney (Fethard); Josh Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) (0-1); David Barry (St. Mary’s); Dara Ryan (Ballingarry); Ciarán Moroney (Fethard); Fabian Kerton (Clonmel Óg); Sean Leahy (St. Mary’s); Pauric Brosnan (Cashel King Cormacs); Paudie Bradshaw Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill); Adam Ryan (Rosegreen); Stephen Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) (0-13, 12F); Tadgh Condon (St. Mary’s Clonmel)

East Cork – Daire Coughlan (Kiltha Óg); Leo Hennessy (Midleton); Adam Sherlock (St. Coleman’s); Charlie Walsh (Midleton); Culann Geary (Youghal); Pierce Cummins (St. Coleman’s); Jack Fitzgerald (Midleton); Conor Fitzgerald (Midleton) (1-2, 1F); Mark Hegarty (Lisgoold); Noel Cahill (St. Coleman’s) (0-2); Conor Lenihan (Erin’s Own) (0-2); Rory O’Brien (Sarsfields); Paul Connaughton (Midleton); Ciarán O’Rourke (Killeagh) (1-3, 1F); Edmond Cashman (Bride Rovers) (1-0); Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields) (0-4, 1F); Ciarán Sice (Kiltha Óg); Luke Elliott (Sarsfields); Patrick Kelly (Lisgoold) (0-1).