Brilliant: Tipperary club Moycarkey-Borris have been crowned All-Ireland Féile na nGael U14 camogie champions

Our congratulations go to the brilliant Moycarkey-Borris panel of players who were crowned All-Ireland division four Féile na nGael under-14 camogie champions following their final win over Mallow after-time in Carrigtwohill, Cork on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals Moycarkey-Borris beat Carrigtwohill and then Laois' Camross in the semi-finals. In the group stage of the competition the Tipperary representatives saw off the challenge of Derry, Mallow and Inniscarra. Meanwhile the final went to extra-time before Moycarkey-Borris prevailed on a 2-2 to 1-4 scoreline. In the decider Moycarkey-Borris came from behind to force extra-time. Once more Moycarkey-Borris trailed late on before Sarah Corcoran guided home a goal following a searching delivery from Kate Ralph. And, there were great scenes of joy following the final whistle as joint-captains Kate Ralph and Alisha Kearney lifted the trophy on behalf of their delighted teammates.

Congratulations to the Moycarkey-Borris panel of players who have been crowned All-Ireland division four Féile na nGael camogie under-14 champions.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.