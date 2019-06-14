Fethard Sports 'Mentor of the Month' award for true 'Blue' Eugene Walsh

The Butlers’ Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for May were presented at a special function held on Friday night last, June 7, in Butlers Bar.

Anne Butler, representing this month’s sponsor, Butler's Sports Bar, presented the first award, ‘Mentor of the Month’, to Eugene Walsh. Eugene has spent over 35 years with Fethard GAA Club, achieving success as a player in a variety of grades, U14, U16, Minor and played senior in a Munster Football Final. In more recent times, Eugene spent 11 of those years coaching underage players, achieving success by winning county U14 Hurling title and recently both south and county A Football titles for Fethard U12 team.

Anne Butler, representing this months sponsor, Butler’s Sports Bar, presenting the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for May to Fethard U12 A Football Team, winners of both South and County A titles for the first time in the history of the club. The award was accepted by team members: Sam Coen, Gavin Neville, Anne Butler (sponsor), Charlie Walsh and Noah O’Flynn

Certificates were then presented to the nominees for the monthly sports achievement award for May, before the overall award was presented by Anne Butler, to the Fethard U12 A Football Team, winners of both South and County A titles for the first time in the history of the Fethard club. The award was accepted by team members Sam Coen, Gavin Neville, Charlie Walsh and Noah O’Flynn.

Nominations for the June award are now being taken at Butlers Sports Bar.