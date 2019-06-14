THURLES PARKING
Tipperary v Limerick big match parking on Sunday - here's where you can park
PARKING LOCATIONS FOR TIPPERARY AND LIMERICK SUPPORTERS
Parking advice for big crowd expected at Semple Stadium on Sunday
A huge crowd is expected in Thurles on Sunday for the vital Munster senior hurling championship clash between Tipperary and All Ireland champions Limerick.
Parking will be a premium in the town with a large travelling Limerick support swelling the numbers of local fans making their way to Semple Stadium.
And the stadium management committee has issued a list of parking locations on the day.
The following are parking facilities available for people attending the game –
Thurles Sarsfields, Racecourse Rd
Beside Barlow Motors, Racecourse Rd
LIT Thurles
Bru Stoves, Templemore Road
Thurles Greyhound Stadium
Colaiste Mhuire, Beside stadium
Stevie’s Smees field, Holycross Road
Thurles Cattle Mart, Ballycurrane, Rd Thurles
Industrial Est, Stradavoher.
Durlas Og Ground, Abbey Rd, Thurles
Lidl car park, Holycross Rd
St Patricks College, Cathedral St
Parnell St Car Park
Liberty Square Car Park
Source Car Park, Cathedral St
Slievenamon Rd Car Park.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on