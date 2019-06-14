Tipperary v Limerick big match parking on Sunday - here's where you can park

A huge crowd is expected in Thurles on Sunday for the vital Munster senior hurling championship clash between Tipperary and All Ireland champions Limerick.

Parking will be a premium in the town with a large travelling Limerick support swelling the numbers of local fans making their way to Semple Stadium.

And the stadium management committee has issued a list of parking locations on the day.

The following are parking facilities available for people attending the game –

Thurles Sarsfields, Racecourse Rd

Beside Barlow Motors, Racecourse Rd

LIT Thurles

Bru Stoves, Templemore Road

Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Colaiste Mhuire, Beside stadium

Stevie’s Smees field, Holycross Road

Thurles Cattle Mart, Ballycurrane, Rd Thurles

Industrial Est, Stradavoher.

Durlas Og Ground, Abbey Rd, Thurles

Lidl car park, Holycross Rd

St Patricks College, Cathedral St

Parnell St Car Park

Liberty Square Car Park

Source Car Park, Cathedral St

Slievenamon Rd Car Park.