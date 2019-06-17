Holes in one for Anna Moloney and Donagh Dougan at Clonmel

There were two holes in one recorded at Clonmel in the past week, both occurring at the par 3 third, and both recorded by lifelong club members.

Anna Moloney, one of the club’s top ladies golfers over many years, and a member of this year’s Mary McKenna Cup team, recorded her ace midweek.

At the weekend Donagh Dougan, a former club captain, had reason for double joy. Not alone did he record a “Big 1” at the third but he combined with his partner, well-known GAA administrator and former Tipperary County Board chairman, Con Hogan, to win the weekend fourball competition, sponsored by Clonmel Oil, perennial sponsors of South Tipperary GAA competitions. Donagh and Con combined for 41 points and needed everyone of them in the end to hold off the rock-solid partnership John O’Brien and Kieran Quigley for the top prize.