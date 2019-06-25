First-ever West Tipperary Junior B league title for Kickhams

MARIA MARRON PALMERS HILL STUD WEST TIPPERARY JUNIOR ‘B’ HURLING LEAGUE FINAL

KNOCKAVILLA DONASKEIGH KICHAMS 0-22 CAPPAWHITE 1-10

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams claimed a first ever Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior B Hurling League title as they saw off Cappawhite in Leahy Park Cashel on Tuesday week last.

Kickhams, playing in a first final in the competition, led from start to finish, inflicting a second final defeat in-a-row on a Cappawhite team who struggled to fully get into the game. When the sides met just a week earlier it was Cappawhite who had five points to spare.

The first attack of the game was from Cappawhite but despite being put under pressure Kickhams goalkeeper Paddy Ryan cleared his lines. Michael McCormack pointed from play to get Kickhams off the mark and they dominated in large spells after this. Niall O’Brien was in good form at wing forward and he added two more points from play. Conor O’Mahony could have had a goal for Kickhams after he turned the full back but Cappawhite had numbers on the line to clear.

Cappawhite were struggling to break past the Kickhams half back line, which was now well on top. Cappawhite weren’t helped by the loss of two of their full back line, Dessie Ryan P and Ger Ryan P to injury early on. This forced them into a reshuffle at the back with Thomas Costello going to full back and John McGrath dropping back from midfield. Dean O’Dwyer got them off the mark in the 11th minute. Kickhams, though, increased their advantage with another from Michael McCormack while Daniel Lonergan also got his name on the scoresheet. Dara McCarthy found himself in space and cut the deficit to three with Cappawhite’s second point.

The opening seven points of the game all cane from play. Kickhams, though, were really in the groove and Daniel Lonergan continued his good form from placed balls, with two more points, while Paudie Slattery and Conor O’Mahony were also on target. David Murphy added two for Cappawhite but Niall O’Brien (2) and Conor O’Mahony kept the Kickhams’ advantage intact.

Cappawhite finished the half better as Gearoid Lennon added points while Michael O’Neill, a first half substitute, pointed from a placed ball. Kickhams, though, as they had done all through the first half kept the scoreboard ticking over and Paudie Slattery and Dan Breen both pointed to see Kickhams ahead at the break 0-14 to 0-7.

The opening seven minutes of the second half saw a flurry of scores. Daniel Lonergan (free), Paudie Slattery and Ben Ryan added to Kickhams’ tally while Michael O’Neill got his first from play for Cappa’. Cappawhite needed a lifeline and looked to have found it when Dara McCarthy got a run on the defence, coming in from the stand side and unleashed his shot to the far corner of the net past Paddy Ryan. For the next 13 minutes there would be no score, though Cappawhite had plenty of chances to cut the deficit. Dara McCarthy broke the deadlock with ten to go but Daniel Lonergan ended Kickhams’ drought at the other end with another pointed free. Michael O’Neill added his third point from a free but Kickhams were now firmly back in the game and Paudie Slattery added two more points. Joe Griffey and Conor O’Mahony rounded off the scoring, as Kickhams claimed their first ever title in the competition.

It was an all-round team performance from Kickhams who built their win on a strong half back and half forward line. Their half back line of Damien McGrath, Pa O’Brien and Michael Shanahan nullified the Cappawhite attack. Their half forward line finished with ten points of their final tally, with Niall O’Brien a constant threat at wing forward. Eoin Carew was solid at full back while Paudie Slattery and Conor O’Mahony added eight points between them on the scoreboard.

Cappawhite struggled to get a foothold and weren’t helped by the loss of the two players through injury early on. Thomas Costello showed his experience at full back while Denis Kelly and Cathal McCarthy tried hard in the half back line. Dara McCarthy was lively as was Gearoid Lennon with limited possession. Michael O’Neill made his presence felt from the bench.

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams: Paddy Ryan, Cathal Carr, Eoin Carew, David Shanahan, Damien McGrath, Pa O’Brien, Michael Shanahan, Michael McCormack (0-2), Daniel Lonergan (0-5, (0-4f), Conor O’Dwyer, Dan Breen (0-1), Niall O’Brien (0-4), Ben Ryan (0-1), Conor O’Mahony (0-3), Paudie Slattery (0-5).

Subs Used: Cathal Ryan, Joe Griffey (0-1), Brendan Barron, Elliott Thompson, Noel O’Brien.

Cappawhite: Michael Buckley, Ger Ryan P, Dessie Ryan P, Thomas Costello, Cathal McCarthy, Denis Kelly, John McGrath, Davy Stapleton, John McGrath, Paddy Julian (0-1), Fionn Brady, Donagh Heffernan, Dara McCarthy (1-2), Gearoid Lennon (0-2), David Murphy (0-2), Dean O’Dwyer (0-1).

Subs Used: Thomas Coughlan, Michael O’Neill (0-3(0-2f), Eoghan Ryan, Fraser Allen.

Referee: Seanie O’Halloran. (Golden/Kilfeacle).