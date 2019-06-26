Three Tipperary teams head for Féile Peil finals this weekend in Connacht

CUMANN COISTE NA nOG

Three teams will have all the preparations put in place for this year’s Feile Peil national cometition to be held in Connacht.

Nenagh Eire Óg will head to Mayo to compete in Division 2, and first up is a match against locals Knockmore. Another tough test awaits them in round 2, Donaghmore St. Patrick’s of Tyrone. The boys, as is custom, head to meet their host clubs for a night of entertainment. They will need a good night’s sleep as their hosts Ballina Stephenites love their football. Nenagh Eire Óg recently contested the Tipperary county final. They showed plenty of ability, scoring some top class scores, and have enough to ensure a most memorable experience.

Arravale Rovers in Division 7 will go to Roscommon where they play Elphin/ Ballinen in round 1 before taking on Kilkenny’s Clara in Round 2. Then it’s back to the host club for an exciting evening, which Kilmore have the honour of hosting. The Galway club are combined with Shannon Gaels and St. Ronans. There is no doubt the Tipp town boys will have worked hard in the run-up to this and will bring a very strong case for making this a long weekend.

JK Bracken’s in Division 11 travel to Leitrim for their games, with a round match against Aughrim of Wicklow. Round two will be against locals Mohill before the hosts take over and provide the entertainment for the boys. Ballinamore will have plans to get one over the Templemore boys. Staying focused and a good night’s sleep could be the difference.

County Coiste na nÓg officers and delegates wish all three clubs the very best of luck. The preparations for these weekends didn’t start with the county final win. It has taken a long road and a lot of work between fundraising, coaching and families making sure players can be there.