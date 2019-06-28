Arravale Rovers retain O'Donoghue Cup in West Tipperary

MICHAEL DEVLIN SOLICITORS O’DONOGHUE CUP FOOTBALL FINAL

ARRAVALE ROVERS 1-12 GOLDEN/KILFEACLE 1-3

Arravale Rovers retained the Michael Devlin Solicitors O’Donoghue Cup when they overcame the challenge of Golden Kilfeacle at Annacarty on Tuesday night last. The scoreline does not do justice to Golden/ Kilfeacle’s challenge as there was only a single point between the sides with ten minutes remaining.

Golden/Kilfeacle got off to the perfect start when Keith Landy pointed after three minutes, but this was to be their only score of the opening half, as wayward shooting in front of goal was their downfall.

James Hogan got the town side up and running on eight minutes with a point from close range. Stephen Quinn hit two in quick succession to put them two up at the quarter hour mark. Time and time again the Golden/ Kilfeacle attack was thwarted by the hard tackling Arravale defence, and further points from James Hogan from a free and Niall Fitzgerald put the holders 0-5 to 0-1 at the break.

After the break, Mikey O’Dwyer stretched the lead out to five, but a penalty save by Killian Hayde from Stephen Quinn gave Golden/ Kilfeacle hope and a point from Shane Stapleton and a cracker of a goal from Jack Currivan closed the gap to a single point with ten minutes remaining. However this was as close as they got, as Arravale hit a goal and a point from Shane Leahy, three points from James Hogan and one from Killian Noonan without reply.

The Arravale Rovers team following their victory over Golden/Kilfeacle in the final of the O'Donoghue Cup played at Annacarty on Tuesday night last.

Arravale Rovers: Timmy Dalton, Fergus Halligan, Pearse Richardson, Ted Lowry, Paddy Dalton, Darren Lowry, Matthew Moroney, Conal Donovan, Niall Fitzgerald (0-1), Donnagh Leahy (0-1), James Hogan (0-5,3f), Mikey O’Dwyer (0-1), Shane Leahy (1-1), Darren O’Dwyer, Stephen Quinn (0-2).

Subs used: Killian Noonan (0.1), Ger O’Dwyer, Richie Lohan.

Golden Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde, JJ Byrnes, Cian O’Connell, Daithi Bargary, Kevin Hally, Shane O’Connell, Jonathan Wade, Josh Keane, Ronan Hayes, Seanie O’Halloran, Keith Landy (0.2), Shane Stapleton (0.1), David Sinclaire, Tom Byrnes, Niall Fogarty.

Subs used: Jack Currivan (1.0), Daniel Currivan, Paul Fogarty, Derry Ormond.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow).