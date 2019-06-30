Munster SHC Final
Tipperary whitewashed by rampant Limerick
Tippeary hammered by rampant Limerick
The Treaty County made history this afternoon winning their first Munster Final against Tipp in Limerick.
Limerick 2-26
Tipperary 2-14
History was made in Limerick this afternoon when the hosts won their first even Munster senior hurling final at the hands of Tipperary in their own backyard.
A rampant Limerick powered past a disappointing Tipperary with ease and swatted their every challenge as they raced to as comprehensive a Munster championship victory as there has been.
Tipperary trailed by 2 points at the interval having played with the aid of the breeze. They had claimed a five point lead when Seamus Callanan goalled in the 18th minute, but from then on it was all Limerick and they were to bag 1-8 to 0-2 in the push for the break, with the goal coming from Peter Casey in the 26th minute after Aaron Gillane had set him up.
The 1-11 to 1-9 advantage to Limerick had come on the back of extreme hard work in a game which was being strangled by tactics. And, it would continue in the same style in the second half as Limerick continued to impose their game on a Tipperary side which just not cope with their physicality, their power and their speed.
Tipp were back on terms in this game with 9 minutes gone in the second half when John McGrath goalled brilliantly having gotten onto a Dan McCormack delivery. But, from then on it was all Limerick and they were to outscore Tipp by 1-13 to 0-4 in the remaining minutes of the game - the goal coming from Kyle Hayes in the 20th minute after Peter Casey nipped in and dispossessed James Barry.
A chastening defeat this for Tipperary who must now go to play and All-Ireland quarter final in two weeks time. But, it will take some effort to lift the morale of the players who were whitewashed on the day.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on