Tipperary whitewashed by rampant Limerick

Limerick 2-26

Tipperary 2-14

History was made in Limerick this afternoon when the hosts won their first even Munster senior hurling final at the hands of Tipperary in their own backyard.

A rampant Limerick powered past a disappointing Tipperary with ease and swatted their every challenge as they raced to as comprehensive a Munster championship victory as there has been.

Tipperary trailed by 2 points at the interval having played with the aid of the breeze. They had claimed a five point lead when Seamus Callanan goalled in the 18th minute, but from then on it was all Limerick and they were to bag 1-8 to 0-2 in the push for the break, with the goal coming from Peter Casey in the 26th minute after Aaron Gillane had set him up.

The 1-11 to 1-9 advantage to Limerick had come on the back of extreme hard work in a game which was being strangled by tactics. And, it would continue in the same style in the second half as Limerick continued to impose their game on a Tipperary side which just not cope with their physicality, their power and their speed.

Tipp were back on terms in this game with 9 minutes gone in the second half when John McGrath goalled brilliantly having gotten onto a Dan McCormack delivery. But, from then on it was all Limerick and they were to outscore Tipp by 1-13 to 0-4 in the remaining minutes of the game - the goal coming from Kyle Hayes in the 20th minute after Peter Casey nipped in and dispossessed James Barry.

A chastening defeat this for Tipperary who must now go to play and All-Ireland quarter final in two weeks time. But, it will take some effort to lift the morale of the players who were whitewashed on the day.