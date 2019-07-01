Mullinahone win Larry Hayes Memorial Cup hosted by Killenaule GAA Club

Congratulations to Mullinahone who won the cup final of the Larry Hayes Memorial Hurling Tournament in extra-time against Gortnahoe.

Congrats also to Killenaule who won the Shield Final against Boherlahan.

A huge thanks to the Hayes family for presenting the medals and cups to the winning teams.

A total of 16 teams from Killenaule, St. Patrick's, Gortnahoe, Upperchurch, Sean Treacys, Ballingarry, Fethard, Thurles Gaels, Holycross, Emeralds, Boherlahan, Clonakenny, Rosegreen, Mullinahone, Moycarkey took part and despite the poor weather made the tournament a great success.

As always a lot of organisation is required to ensure success and a large number of volunteers made this possible.

A huge thanks to all the children, parents who brought food, those who helped set up pitches, parking, serving teas and with the tidy up afterwards.

A special thanks to the referees, umpires and the Senior and Juvenile Committee.

Killenaule, winners of the Larry Hayes Shield competition having received their medals from John Paul and Ella Hayes.