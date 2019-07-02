Tipperary under 20s squander eight points lead in frustrating defeat to Limerick

EIRGRID MUNSTER UNDER 20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

TIPPERARY 1-12 LIMERICK 13

Utter frustration was the lot for Tipperary under 20 footballers this evening at Semple Stadium, Thurles, when they exited the Munster Championship at the first hurdle in a very disappointing one point defeat to Limerick.

Indeed the hosts were left to wonder how they had managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory having led by eight points early in the second half, on a night that Limerick led just once. It was four minutes into time added-on at the end of the game when the Shannonsiders got their noses in front for the very first time. It is the only time when it matters and for the heroics of their comeback they fully deserved their victory.

Tipperary had led by three points at half-time, 0-8 to 0-5, and perhaps should have been more to the good such was their superiority in the opening period. But a dream start after the break in which Riain Quigley goaled inside a minute, followed by two quick points put them eight clear and it seemed they could drive on from here for a home semi-final place with Kerry next week.

But Tipperary weren’t to score again for another 16 minutes during which time Limerick had re-asserted their challenge when scoring 1-4 without reply. Their goal in the 44th minute was a gem finished from 20 metres out by the game’s outstanding player, Noel Callnan, who would finish the game with a personal tally of 1-3.

Opposing captains Cillian Ferris (Limerick) and Jack Harney (Tipperary) with referee James Bermingham (Cork) before this evening's throw-in at Semple Stadium.

Limerick drew level for the first time at 1-9 apiece in the 56th minute to set up an exciting finale.

A Kevin Grogan point nudged Tipp ahead again almost immediately before Limerick substitute Niall McAuliffe who had just entered the fray levelled for the second time with a fine individual point two minutes from time.

But Limerick were definitely in the ascendancy as the game went into over-time and Noel Callnan almost snuck in around the Tipp defence but saw his effort pushed out for a 45. With the clock at 63 minutes and 40 seconds up stepped Limerick midfielder Jack Downey with the 45 which just about had enough legs on it to force a tap over from the Tipperary defence and the winning point.

Sean O’Connor had once last chance of redemption for Tipp with a difficult free out under the New Stand but it amounted to nothing and referee James Bermingham blew up for what was a greatly unexpected result scarcely a half an hour earlier.

TIPPERARY

Kuba Beben (JK Bracken’s)

Liam Cleary (Borrisokane)

Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, Capt)

Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)

Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler/Ballyneale)

Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

Eanna McBride (JK Braken’s)

Luke Fogarty (Moyle Rovers)

Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1)

Aaron O’Neill (Newport)

Kevin Grogan (Cahir, 0-2)

Cillian Crowe (Moyle Rovers)

Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, 1-5, 0-4F)

Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers)

Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers, 1-4, 0-2F).



Subs:

Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s) for McGrath (40 mins);

Cormac Maher (Arravale Rovers) for McDonagh (46);

AJ Willis (Portroe) for O’Neill (53);

LIMERICK

Jamie Hickey

Jack Fitzgerald

Darragh Woulfe

Cillian Ferris (Capt)

Dubhán O’Grady

Adam Shanagher

Lee Woulfe

Jack Coyne

Jack Downey (0-3, 0-2F, 0-1x45)

Karol Moloney

Barry Coleman

Reubhan McCarthy

Noel Callnan (1-3)

James Molyneaux (0-2)

James Cummins 0-1



Subs:

John Hayes (0-3F) for D. Woulfe (6 mins, injured);

Jamie Fitzgerald for Cillian Ferris (18, injured);

Darragh Lane for O’Grady (41);

Brian Foley for L. Woulfe (51);

Niall McAuliffe (0-1) for J. Hayes (57);

DJ Stack for Molyneaux (60+3).



Referee: James Bermingham (Cork).