Fethard's Sports Award winner for June to be announced tonight

The following eleven nominations were received for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for June.

1. Eoin Tynan – Winner of three racquetball gold medals at the Italian Open which qualifies him to represent Ireland at the upcoming Eurasia Championship in Seoul Korea, as well as the Euros in Frankfurt Germany.

2. Brian Higgins and Michael O’Meara – Two local golfers who have qualified to represent Slievenamon as the Munster final of the HolmPatrick Cup coming up in Cork on the August bank holiday weekend.

3. Fethard Ladies U12 team – Narrowly defeated in this year’s county final by Slieve Felim Rapparees.

4. Fethard U8 Boys footballers – Winners of the Danagher Cup with a fine victory over local rivals Clonmel Commercials in the final.

5. Sam Donovan – Community Games U10 gold medallist at 100 metres. He now qualifies to represent Tipp in the All-Ireland finals which will be held in U.L.

6. Lucy Spillane – A member of the Tipperary Intermediate football team winners of the Munster title against Clare on a scoreline 0-20 to 1-4.

7. Aoibheann Collum and Nicole Delaney – Members of the U14 Tipperary football team beaten in the All-Ireland B final by a strong Limerick team.

8. Harry Kelly – Three good winners for horse trainer Harry with two winners in Tramore and one in Roscommon.

9. Ben Coen – Young apprentice jockey Ben had five winners in the last month adding to his ever growing reputation.

10. Luke Coen – Luke and his horse ‘Stroke of Genius’ have been selected to represent Ireland at the Young Rider Europeans this year.

11. Jake Coen – Jake who is currently competing on the pony racing circuit had two winners in June, one in Ballinagare and one in Castleisland.

The winner will be announced at a special presentation function in Butler’s Bar on this Friday night, July 5.

All are welcome to come along on Friday evening.