Tipperary camogie team face a significant test when the Premier County travel to face Clare on Saturday

The Tipperary team face a significant test on Saturday, July 6 when Sixmilebridge will host the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash between the Premier County and Clare (5pm).

Right now Cork top group two with six points (two wins) while Waterford, Dublin, Tipperary and Clare have all won one grame (three points) - Meath are bottom on zero points (two defeats).

So, given the fact that Cork are expected to win all of their games during the group phase of the competition a positivie result for Tipperary in the forthcoming contest with Clare would propel the Premier County into the reckoning to make the top three and duly progress to the quarter-finals.

Although Tipperary lost their opening game against Cork (1-8 to 2-20) the Premier County bounced back to register a vital 4-11 to 2-14 win over Waterford last weekend. Meanwhile Clare beat Meath (0-12 to 0-11), but also suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Rebels (0-9 to 3-19).

Following the clash with Clare next up for Tipperary in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship is a home tie against Dublin (July 13) and then an away clash with Meath (July 20) will complete the round robin phase of the championship.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 3, the semi-finals on August 17 and the final on September 8.

Tipperary last won the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship in 2004 - that victory concluded a glorious period for the game in Tipperary when the Premier County won five All-Ireland titles in six seasons (1999, 2000, 2001, 2003 & 2004) and although Tipp also featured in the 2002, 2005 and 2006 finals Tipperary have not featured in a decider since.

The Tipperary senior camogie panel of players pictured before a recent contest with Waterford.

