Sashfest: Boherlahan-Dualla prepare to host a party night to celebrate recent developments at the Mid Tipperary club

'Sashfest' - Boherlahan-Dualla GAA Club will celebrate all of the recent developments to their facilities with a music and party night in Boherlahan village on Friday, July 19.

In the build-up to 'Sashfest' the club will host a four-team hurling tournament with Boherlahan-Dualla, Golden-Kilfeacle, Sean Treacy's and Cashel King Cormacs competing for the Lar O'Dwyer Cup while the losing semi-finalists will compete for the Philly Heffernan Cup on the evening of July 19. Events will then move to the Boherlahan Parish Hall for music and craic starting with a 'Trad Session' by the Badgers, followed by 'Rockfest' featuring the Killian and Phelim Band before rounding off celebrations with a ‘Popfest’.

This is an event to celebrate everything good in the parish with proceeds going toward the continuing development works at the Boherlahan-Dualla GAA Club Grounds.

Boherlahan-Dualla have endured some lean years since winning their last county senior hurling championship title in 1996, but a return to the good times looks on the cards for the Mid Tipperary club. Indeed, alongside the development of some fabulous club facilities Boherlahan-Dualla also won the county junior A and B hurling titles in 2018.

