Tipperary and Laois quarter clash will bring back happy memories for legendary broadcaster Michael O Muircheartaigh and Tipp hurler Johnny Everard

Eamon Lacey

Former Tipperary All-Ireland hurling winner and broadcaster share a special bond

Michael O Muircheartaigh and Johnny Everard meet again

When the hurlers of Tipperary and Laois take to the field in Croke Park on Sunday it will trigger very fond memories for legendary broadcaster Michael O Muircheartaigh and Tipperary former hurler Johnny Everard.

Both men will remember the 1949  Oireachtas hurling final meeting between the same two teams at the same venue  for very different reasons which took place six weeks after the All-Ireland hurling final held at Croke Park between the same two teams.

The Oireachtas  final was a big  moment for Moyne-Templetuohy man Johnny Everard  who wore the Blue & Gold with great pride  and it was a special occasion for Michael O Muircheartaigh as it was his first hurling commentary broadcast from Croke Park.

Johnny is the only surviving member of the two teams that  played in Croke Park that day and in December of last year he and Michael enjoyed a reunion  as they swapped stories of the day.

The story of the reunion was carried in The Nationalist at the time 

Johnny and Michael have fond memories of Tipperary Laois 1949