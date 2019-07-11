Tipperary and Laois quarter clash will bring back happy memories for legendary broadcaster Michael O Muircheartaigh and Tipp hurler Johnny Everard

When the hurlers of Tipperary and Laois take to the field in Croke Park on Sunday it will trigger very fond memories for legendary broadcaster Michael O Muircheartaigh and Tipperary former hurler Johnny Everard.

Both men will remember the 1949 Oireachtas hurling final meeting between the same two teams at the same venue for very different reasons which took place six weeks after the All-Ireland hurling final held at Croke Park between the same two teams.

The Oireachtas final was a big moment for Moyne-Templetuohy man Johnny Everard who wore the Blue & Gold with great pride and it was a special occasion for Michael O Muircheartaigh as it was his first hurling commentary broadcast from Croke Park.

Johnny is the only surviving member of the two teams that played in Croke Park that day and in December of last year he and Michael enjoyed a reunion as they swapped stories of the day.

The story of the reunion was carried in The Nationalist at the time and can be read by clicking

Johnny and Michael have fond memories of Tipperary Laois 1949