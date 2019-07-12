The Tipperary ladies football and camogie teams host crucial contests this weekend - will you be there to support them?

The Premier County’s senior camogie and ladies football teams are in championship action on Tipperary soil this weekend - will you be there to support them for these crucial clashes?

The Tipperary ladies football team are preparing to launch their TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship campaign - Munster champions Tipperary are seeded in group two alongside Longford, Wicklow and Meath. And, first up for the Premier County is a clash with the 2018 All-Ireland finalists Meath at Ardfinnan on Sunday, July 14 (2pm).

Tipperary were seeded in the draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship since they were recently crowned Munster champions at Cappamore following a 0-20 to 1-4 final win over Clare. Tipperary progressed to that provincial decider following victories over Limerick (10-22 to 0-4) and Clare (2-15 to 2-11).

Meanwhile the Tipperary senior camogie team will take on Dublin in the fourth round of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on Saturday, July 13 (5pm) at The Ragg Camogie Grounds.

A goal in either half from Éire Óg Annacarty star Eibhlís McDonald inspired Tipperary to a crucial eight-point win over Clare at Sixmilebridge last weekend (2-12 to 1-7).

Tipperary lost their opening game during the group stage to Cork (1-8 to 2-20) and although the Premier County bounced back to register a vital 4-11 to 2-14 win over Waterford another positive result was required against Clare.

Thankfully, Tipp managed to carve out the win which propels the Premier County into second place in the group. And, with contests against Dublin and Meath remaining during the group stage Tipperary now look a solid bet to book their place in the quarter-finals.

