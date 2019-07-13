Video: Tipperary star Will Fleury has beaten Antonio Jones in his MMA debut on US soil

Cahir’s Will Fleury beat Antonio Jones at the Bellator 224 event in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Friday, July 12 - the bout with Jones represented Fleury’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in the United States.

The official card following the contest read 30-26, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of Fleury.

@WillFckinFleury gets the decisive win via a unanimous decision tonight at #Bellator224. pic.twitter.com/g18uJJcqtr — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 12, 2019

Fleury, who saw off the challenge of Shaun Taylor in Dublin earlier this year, will now hope to build on his 6-1 record by featuring in another Bellator event at the 3 Arena (Dublin) in September.

Will Fleury suffered his only defeat to Alen Amedovski at Bellator 203 while as an amateur the Tipperary man was unbeaten as a middleweight and trains at the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Dublin.

Will Fleury is the son of Denise and Charlie Fleury.

