Tipperary athletics boost with national medals for Clonmel AC

The National 10 Mile Road Championships took place last Saturday in the Phoenix Park. Conditions were good for running as the early start meant that the temperatures were a bit cooler.

Still the athletes had to compete over a demanding route with a quality field of athletes competing.

Clonmel AC had fantastic performances from Club members.

David Mansfield ran a fantastic race, going with early pace, sharing the lead in the early stages as they set a strong pace. This strong pace saw the leading group draw clear of the chasing pack with the leading duo still together at halfway, both athletes running strong.

Then just after the 7-mile mark, the winner put in a sustained fast effort that saw him open a slight lead on David and once he got that lead, he made every stride a winning one. Then inside the closing stages of the race, David Mansfield had to withstand a very strong challenge for the Silver medal and he did that with a sustained effort over the final mile that saw him win the National 10 Mile Silver medal in a new PB of 50 mins 32 secs, fantastic performance.

Then we had Angela McCann also putting in a superb performance when winning the National 10 Mile Bronze medal in 61 mins 57 secs, her first National Senior medal, a well-deserved medal.

Then we had Conor Fleming also running very well when finishing 4th over 50 in 62 mins 25 secs. We had Kealey Tideswell also running a brilliant race when winning the National Women’s over 35 Bronze medal in 66 mins 29 secs with Aine Roche, also running a blinder, when finishing 5th over 35 in 69 mins 19 secs, fantastic performances all round. To cap off what was a wonderful day for the club at these Championships our women’s team of Angela McCann, Kealey Tideswell and Aine Roche were crowned National 10 Mile Women’s over 35 Inter Club Champions, fantastic.

This group of athletes have now set their sights on the National Half Marathon Championships on the 11th August and it would be brilliant if we could get as many club members as possible to compete in these Championships as we have the talent to do well in such Championships.