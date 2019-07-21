Clonmel Og win Tipperary League Division 2 football title

Clonmel Og won the Tipperary Division 2 Football League Final on Saturday night in Monroe with a 4-19 to 1-6 win over Fethard.

Barry O’Brien presented the cup to captain Graham Quinn following the game.

Clonmel Og dominated this game from first to last with a first class display of speed, strength, counter attacks, and lethal scoring ability.

The game looked like men versus boys with all 15 Clonmell Og players in a different league with the only competitive area the aerial dual with Willie Morgan and Johnny Cagney with the former just about edging the possession wins.

The opening goal was a long range shot from Cian O’Sullivan that went all the way into the Fethard net and setting up a pattern of things to com.

Those who shone for Clonmel Og were Conor Anderson, Ciaran Barrett, Graham Quinn, John Cagney, Eoin Fallon, Chris O’Gorman, Matthew Norris, Conor Arrigan, Aaron Arrigan and Cian O’Sullivan.

For a gallant Fethard, Ian O’Connor and Willie Morgan held their own.

CLONMEL OG – Martin Boland, Conor Anderson, Karl Kearney, Kevin McGrath, Shane O’Connor, Ciaran Barrett, Graham Quinn, Johnny Cagney 0-1,Daragh Kearney 0-1, Chris O’Gorman 0-1, Eoin Fallon 1-2, Aaron Arrigan 0-1, Conor Arrigan 1-4, Mathew Norris 0-2, Cian O’Sullivan 1-8 (6 frees). Subs Tommy Hickey, Mangit Sing, John Tierney, Simon Ahearne 1-1

FETHARD – Charlie Manton, Jack Dolan, James Smyth, Alan O’Connor, captain, Jack Purcell, Alex O’Donovan, Richard Anglim, Peter Wall, Willie Morgan, Brian Healy 1-1, Niall Anglim, Kevin Kearney, Conor Harrington, Tommy Anglim 0-1, Stephen Crotty 0-3 (2f). Sub Harry Butler, Eoin Prout,

Ref – Brian Tyrell Commercials