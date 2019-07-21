Eire Og Annacarty are West Tipperary junior B football champions

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill claimed a fourth ever Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship title and a first since 2014 defeating Golden/Kilfeacle in Dundrum on Saturday, 2-13 to 1-5.

The win was dedicated to their former teammate and friend Sean Breen who tragically passed away just a few weeks ago. It was just the second meeting of the sides in the final having last met in the 2010 decider which was won by Golden/Kilfeacle. Eire Og’s ability to defend as a unit swarming the Golden/Kilfeacle attack and turning over possession proved to be the platform on which Eire Og’s success was built.

Eire Og’s intentions were clear from the outset and Philip McGrath had the ball in the net after just a minute of play. Scores were slow to come by but Paul Downey’s run from wing back produced the first point for the game.

Golden/Kilfeacle had plenty of possession but struggled to get past a well drilled Eire Og defence in the final third. Tomas Byrnes opened their account with a point from play in the seventh minute but it was another eight minutes before Kevin Hally added their second from a free. Eire Og ahead 1-1 to 0-2 entering the second quarter. Philip McGrath added a point to his earlier goal but Kevin Hally pointed another placed ball.

The final ten minutes of the half belonged to Eire Og and Pat Aherne sent over a lovely point quickly followed by Paul Downey’s second. Kevin Fox got his name on the scoresheet with a pointed free just before the break. Eire Og could have gone in further in front but for some wayward shooting kicking four wides in period. Eire Og ahead at the break 1-5 to 0-3.

Philip McGrath added to his tally on the resumption. Willie O’Neill had a goal chance for Eire Og but saw his shot saved by Jack Currivan. Then Golden/Kilfeacle received a huge life line when Niall Fogarty set up David Sinclair for a goal. It was short lived however.

Richard O’Doherty responded with a point and thirty seconds later he was on the end of Philip McGrath’s pass to palm the ball to the net. McGrath then added a point before Kevin Fox added two (play and free). Eire Og 2-10 to 1-3 up with just under twenty minutes to play. Kevin Hally pointed another free for Golden/Kilfeacle but they continued to struggle against a well marshalled Eire Og defence. Eire Og Annacarty Annacarty Donohill running out winners on a final score-line of 2-13 to 1-5.

Eire Og were well balanced throughout in what was a real panel effort. Their defence was solid and well drilled as a unit limiting space and shooting chances for the Golden/Kilfeacle attack. Liam Og O’Dwyer was solid at full back while Paul Downey was threat going forward. Richard O’Doherty and Philip McGrath combined to score 2-4 between them while Pat Horan showed strength in attack. Ronan O’Brien added experience on his introduction after the break.

Golden/Kilfeacle were best served by David Sinclair, Paul Fogarty, John Colohon and Kevin Moloney.

Afterwards Michael Ryan C the West Board Chairman presented the O’Connor Cup to Eire Og Annacarty Donohill captain Alan Shanahan. Michael Ryan congratulated the winners stating the last few weeks had been a trying time for the club.

Alan Shanahan in his speech thanked the players for their dedication to training and games and dedicated the win to their teammate and friend Sean Breen. He said there was no way they were going to lose today and this was for Sean.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Raymond Barry, Ciaran Loughman, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Stephen McDonald, Conor Devlin, Kevin Fox (0-3, (0-2f)), Paul Downey (0-2), Willie O’Neill, Michael Bradshaw, Richard O’Doherty (1-1), Pat Horan, Pat Aherne (0-1), Alan Shanahan, David Fox, Philip McGrath (1-3)

Subs Used: Ronan O’Brien, Jack Kingston, Josh Quinn, David Breen (0-1), Michael Buckley (0-1f), Peter O’Dwyer

Golden/Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, Matthew Ryan, Roddy O’Dwyer, Michael Stapleton, David Sinclair (1-1), John Colohon, Michael Fitzgerald, Kevin Hally (0-3f), Kevin Moloney, Ian Collins, James O’Connell, Paul Fogarty, Daniel Currivan, Tomas Byrnes (0-1), John Corry

Subs Used: Niall Fogarty, Christopher Ryan, Derry Ormond

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow)