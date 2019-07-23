Liam Sheedy calls on Tipperary hurling fans to come out in force at Croke Park for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final

Manager Liam Sheedy has called on the Tipperary supporters to come out in force and back his players. On Sunday, July 28 the Premier County face Wexford (3.30pm) in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park, Dublin - the game will be preceded by the minor contest between Wexford and Galway (1.30pm). And, with over 35,000 Wexford people expected to attend the semi-final Portroe's Liam Sheedy would like to see as many blue and gold supporters as possible there to roar on his men.

“I would really like to see the county come in behind this team,” Liam Sheedy told the Tipperary Star this week.

“Wexford are a passionate hurling county; they will travel in great numbers.

“So, I would really like us to have a strong voice in the stands and on the terraces on Sunday because of the work that these lads have put in. They are doing everything that they can for our proud jersey and for our proud county. I would really like to see a big crowd coming in behind them because I think they will be treated to a real classic game.”

Wexford are undefeated in the championship and are, of course, the 2019 Leinster champions - the side led by David Fitzgerald drew with Dublin (2-19 to 1-22), Galway (0-16 each) and Kilkenny (0-21 to 1-18) before seeing off the challenge of Brian Cody’s men in the Leinster final (1-23 to 0-23) while the Model County also beat Carlow (2-28 to 0-19) en route to this stage of the competition.

Tipperary roared through the opening four rounds of the Munster championship when accounting for Cork (2-28 to 1-24), Waterford (2-30 to 0-18), Clare (3-21 to 0-17) and Limerick (1-22 to 0-21) before encountering a real speed bump in the provincial final when the defending 2018 All-Ireland champions, that's Limerick, presented the Premier County with a twelve-point defeat (2-14 to 2-26).

The result of the Munster final, however, has not diluted Liam Sheedy's solemn belief in the Premier County players.

“It’s amazing - we were probably being spoken about in the really high echelons after the first four rounds (of the championship) and after the last two matches we seemed to have been, somewhat, written off in a number of sectors. So, I suppose for us it’s really about asking ourselves what have we got in the tank?

“I am looking for the real Tipperary to come out,” Liam Sheedy said.

“The preparation has been superb. Everyone around the squad is doing everything that they can for this group and the group is responding. We will be asking the group now to go and deliver a performance in Croke Park. I have total belief in this group and their ability to go and bring a performance. If we do we have a real chance of getting to an All-Ireland final. And, if we don’t we will come up short.”

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.