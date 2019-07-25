Noel Byrne and Teresa Drohan win Condon Cup at Tipperary sports club

The 42nd running of the Condon Cup was a great social and competitive success at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel.

The Condon family have a long association with the club and have been great supporters of Hillview over the years.

The club was honoured to have Paul Condon present the prizes.

Thanks are extended to Siobhan Slater for the PR, Margaret Quirke and Olivia O’Mahoney for the organisation and catering, and Michael Murray and Eugene Cooney for the scorekeeping.

The winners in Section A were Teresa Drohan and Noel Byrne, who beat Mairead O’Toole and Aidan Gaughran in the final.

In section B, it was great to see some new members and badminton players featuring. In the final were Aine Madden and Avril Morrissey, who beat Annmaria Quigley and Caroline Herlihy.

In the Munster Cups, the ladies division three team won against Crosshaven, Cork by 4 matches to nil.

The mixed division two team went down to Sunday’s Well by the very tight margin of three to two.

It’s hoped all the juniors are enjoying the Tennis Junior Camp at Hillview this week.

PITCH AND PUTT

The scramble on Tuesday of last week was a very competitive night, with serious scoring from all teams.

The winning team with 23 under was Darren O’Donnell, Mary Moloney and Stephen Fennessy. Mary’s hole in one made the difference as they finished only one shot ahead of the team of Adrian Anglim, Bridget Walsh and Paddy O’ Hanrahan. The gross prize, also with 22 under, went to David Cahill, Kathleen Foran and Seanie O’Connor.

Above - At the presentation of the Andy Doyle pitch and putt cup at Hillview Sports Club were, seated, Noel Byrne, president; Declan Fahey, winner; Veronica Anglim, lady president and Nora Whelan. Back, Adrian Anglim, gents captain; Kathleen Shanley, Seamus O’Doherty, Breda Howell and Paul Sweeney Picture: John Kelly

The Munster under 16 strokeplay was held in Hillview and the following Hillview players participated - Conor Walsh, Alan Quigley, Sean Walsh, Ronan Walsh, Matthew Buckley, Jamie Ryan, Owen Quigley and Daragh Walsh.

However success eluded them, and most of the prize winners were from Deerpark, Killarney.

