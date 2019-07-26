Special Olympics world medalist Kellie O'Donnell to compete in Tipperary women's mini marathon

Tipperary Sports Partnership has announced that the 2019 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon will take place in Clonmel on Sunday, September 29 at 10.45am. This year the event celebrates its tenth anniversary since the inaugural event in Thurles in 2010.

Special Olympics World Game Medallist Kellie O'Donnell who won 3 silver medals for the beam, vault and bars, and also received 4th ribbon for her floor routine and 5th ribbon for all round competition in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi recently launched the 2019 event with representatives from Tipperary Mini Marathon Committee.

Kellie stated – "I am delighted to be asked to do the mini marathon, this will be my first time ever doing a mini marathon so have started my walking to get ready”.

Registration is now open on www.tippminimarathon.ie and registration is both online and postal.

Isabel Cambie, chairperson of the Mini Marathon Committee, said that we were honoured to have Kellie with us to launch the event and the Mini Marathon aims to provide an opportunity for females to participate in a female only event and is open to walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities over the age of 18.

The event also forms part of the 20x20 campaign which aims to increase female participation in sport and forms part of Sport Ireland's Women in Sport Programme.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-ordinator for Tipperary Sports Partnership, stated that the event provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities and there is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group to register that are raising funds for charitable causes.

She added that participants will receive a technical tee-shirt sponsored by LIT Tipperary. All finishers will receive a specially anniversary designed race medallion. Spot prizes will also be distributed on the day. All participants will be chip timed and the event is AAI measured and certified.

Kellie also wished all the participants every success in the event and said that " I’m really looking forward to seeing the crowd and meeting everyone and have a chat as I go along, hope you can join me on the day".

The 2019 Tipperary Mini Marathon is funded through Sport Ireland's Women In Sport Programme and the 2019 committee comprises of members from Tipperary Sports Partnership, Clonmel Athletic Club, Tipperary Athletics County Board, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Municipal District, Clonmel Gardai & Tipperary Civil Defence.