Top jockey Rachael Blackmore follows up Tipperary treble with another winner at Limerick

Killenaule's proudest daughter Rachael Blackmore looks set for another stunning season as fresh from a treble at Tipperary, she was back in winning form at Limerick on Thursday as Ayr Of Elegance came home in front in the mares' rated novice hurdle.

The seven-year-old winner was making it 13th time lucky over hurdles, having previously performed to a decent level on the Flat in England.

It was a terrific Thursday evening for Aidan O'Brien at Leopardstown with Ireland's most successful trainer sending out three winners, including a Group 3 double with Love and Armory shaping as above average prospects for the master of Ballydoyle.

Love made all of the running to win the Silver Flash Stakes under Seamie Heffernan while Ryan Moore partnered Armory to a stunning win in the Tyros Stakes. Moore was also aboard the third winner, South Sea Pearl, who won the Listed Kingdom Of Bahrain Stakes.

Borrisoleigh rider Trevor Ryan enjoyed his first winner of 2019 as Boherna-based Denis Hogan's Al Sakb got off the mark at the ninth attempt at Ballinrobe. Ryan recently began riding out regularly at Hogan's stables just outside Cloughjordan, and the 25-year-old, who had rode in Britain for three years from 2014, was seen to good effect in the maiden hurdle victory.

Golden-based trainer Fozzy Stack gained an important victory for the breeding career of his teak-tough filly Drumquina at Naas on Wednesday, with the three-year-old winner a daughter of the stable's 1998 Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Tarascon.

The mount of impressive apprentice rider Andrew Slattery dug deep to see off the challenge of Castletownshend, getting off the mark at the fourth attempt in the Tom Jones Memorial Maiden.