Two ladies hit holes-in-ones at Cahir Park Golf Club

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB

Congratulations to Cahir Park Golf Club members, Margaret Costello and Mary Lyons who had plenty to smile about with both getting a hole-in-one recently in recent weeks.

Margaret aced the 9th hole while Mary achieved her hole-in-one on the 3rd.

This shows us how achievable this will be for our club PRO-AM on Tuesday August 13 when there will be a 3Series BMW to win. So all of you who have successfully entered the PRO AM, practice the 3rd hole. It can be done! Mary Lyons did it!

Imagine no car worries for the next few years. Mary is no stranger to success, but she says this has been the best.

Pro Am is sold out!

Cahir Park Golf Club are delighted to announce that our PRO AM is now sold out.

However you have one last chance to tee up in the Morrisson BMW Cahir Park Golf Club PRO AM Qualifier. This will be an ongoing Open 3 Ball Better Ball 12 hole competition available until August 11. This can be played anytime and as often as you want on the first 9 and holes 16, 17 and 18. GUI/ILGU swipe cards to be used. Members €5 and visitors €10. Ladies handicap limit is 28 and mens is 18. The prize will be a place on a PRO AM team.

So if you haven’t entered a team in the PRO AM and you would like to play, get yourself two others to play.

Incidentally if anyone can ace the 3rd during the upcoming Pro Am they will be driving away in a lovely new BMW from Morrisons of Cahir. Mary can gladly advise on how it is done exactly!