Fixture confirmed: Tipperary ladies will face Clare at Staker Wallace in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final

It has been confirmed that Staker Wallace GAA Club in Limerick will host the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship quarter-final clash between Tipperary and provincial rivals Clare on Sunday, August 4 (2pm) - in the remaining quarter-finals Sligo will face Offaly, Wexford will take on Meath and Roscommon will battle it out with Kildare for the respective semi-final spots; the semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending August 18.

Last weekend Tipperary notched an impressive 4-17 to 3-12 win over Wicklow. It wasn’t all plain sailing for Tipperary, however, as at half-time the Premier County trailed by a point (1-7 to 2-5) before the introduction of Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney mid-way through the second half made a telling impact.

In total fourteen teams are battling it out for the right to land the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup in the All-Ireland final on Sunday, September 15 at Croke Park, Dublin. The championship comprised of two groups of four and two groups of three with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

In the opening round Tipperary beat Meath 6-10 to 1-14 at Ardfinnan and in the second round at Seán Treacy Park in Tipperary town the Premier County hit Longford for seven goals (7-22 to 2-4).

Tipperary, of course, were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions as recently as 2017 when beating Tyrone so famously in the decider (1-13 to 1-10), but were cruelly relegated from the senior grade in the 2018.

Tipperary recently won the Munster final when they beat Clare 0-20 to 1-4 in the decider. Tipperary progressed to that provincial final thanks to victories over Limerick (10-22 to 0-4) and Clare (2-15 to 2-11).

Manager Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) is joined on the management team by Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Ed Burke (Moyle Rovers) and Sarah Jane Darmody (Ardfinnan) while James O’Leary (Arravale Rovers) takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

The Tipperary team which faced and beat Wicklow read as follows: Rachel Sweeney, Niamh Martin, Maria Curley, Emma Buckley, Samantha Lambert, Emma Cronin, Orla Winston, Roisin Daly,(0-1), Elaine Fitzpatrick (0-2), Orla O’Dwyer (1-0), Emma Morrissey, Kate Cunningham, Niamh Lonergan (0-1), Laura Dillion (0-5), Caoimhe Condon. Subs used: Aisling McCarthy (0-3) for C Condon, Aisling Moloney (1-3) for O O’Dwyer, Anna Carey (0-1) for E Morrissey, Ava Fennessy (0-1) for N Lonergan and Angela McGuigan (1-0) for E Fitzpatrick.

