Fethard ladies footballers make history with their Tipperary senior debut

PICTURED ABOVE:

The Fethard Senior Panel who made football club history when competing in the senior championship for the first time ever. Back row from left: Jessie McCarthy, Muireann O’Connell, Carrie Davey, Kate Davey, Leah Coen, Meabh Elle Ryan, Aine O'Connell, Ailson Connolly, Lucy Spillane, Maggie Fitzgerald, Meabh O’Loughlin, Aoife Morrisey, Nell Spillane. Front row: Megan Coen, Sophie Ryan, Lauren Dowling, Katie Ryan, Heather Spillane, Aine Ryan, Jess Gleeson, Lily O’Mahony, Grainne Murray, Kelly Ryan, Niamh Hayes.

Fethard Ladies Football Club made history and a big step to compete in the Senior Championship for the first time ever. The Club originally formed in 2003 has made swift progression through the ranks winning the Junior 'B' Championship in 2016, the Junior 'A' in 2017 and the Intermediate Championship in 2018 the Fethard Ladies and trainers Chris and Sharon have now begun their 2019 Senior Championship journey.

Their first match was against Cahir - the back to back Senior County Champions in 2017 and 2018 - on June 27th in Cahir. This game was always going to be a tough challenge but the Fethard Ladies gave everything and in a high scoring game of 5-14 to 5-10 the Fethard Ladies were outscored by only a 4 point margin.

The club’s first home match in the Senior Championship was held on July 24th in the Barrack field. The club hosted the Brian Borus Ladies at 7.30 and provided the crowd with a great display of football. There was no lull at half time either as the Fethard u-6, u-8 and u-10's took to the field entertaining the large crowd of fans that attended to support their Fethard Ladies. After another high scoring game the final whistle score was Fethard 4-8 to Brian Borus 6-13.

Fethard Ladies Football Club would like to thank all those involved in the Club and their supporters for all their hard work and commitment.