It's Scratch Cup Weekend at Slievenamon Golf Club - 'the best little golf club in Ireland'

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday/Sunday/Monday Slievenamon Golf Club (located between Clonmel and Fethard) will stage their Scratch Cups. It will be an 18 hole strokeplay.

The Senior Scratch Cup is from 0 to 14 handicap range and the Junior Scratch Cup from 15 to 28 handicap range.

Entry fee for members is €10, visitors €15. Play at the usual times over the weekend.

Weatherwise a good weekend is in prospect, so the club are expecting as many members – and visitors – as possible to come out and support the Scratch Cups.