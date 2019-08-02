SOMETHING FOR THE BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND
It's Scratch Cup Weekend at Slievenamon Golf Club - 'the best little golf club in Ireland'
Now a par 70 course, the newly developed golf course is proving very popular with club members and visitors alike.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday/Sunday/Monday Slievenamon Golf Club (located between Clonmel and Fethard) will stage their Scratch Cups. It will be an 18 hole strokeplay.
The Senior Scratch Cup is from 0 to 14 handicap range and the Junior Scratch Cup from 15 to 28 handicap range.
Entry fee for members is €10, visitors €15. Play at the usual times over the weekend.
Weatherwise a good weekend is in prospect, so the club are expecting as many members – and visitors – as possible to come out and support the Scratch Cups.
