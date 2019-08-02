Underage Austrian soccer teams visit Tipperary

Clonmel was visited by a boys and girls soccer team from Trofaiach, its twin town in Austria, for three days.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of that twinning agreement.

The SMS Trofaiach teams are from a school football academy in Trofaiach and were accompanied by their coach Peter Zlamy, teachers Mirjeta Berisha and Wolfgang Tritscher and parents Richard and Marion Klesch.

These were no ordinary teams - the girls team had recently been narrowly beaten in the final of the Austrian national championship and the boys team reached the quarter-final.

The boys and girls are aged between 11 and 14.

The main aim of their visit was to play soccer and make new friendships.

The Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee are very grateful to Clonmel Town and Slievenamon Celtic football clubs for facilitating matches for both teams.

The matches were very competitive and the local teams learned many new skills from the visitors, and lasting friendships were made.

Above - Marc-Michael Riesemann of SMS Trofaiach (left) and Ewan Rumble of Slievenamon Celtic exchange pennants before the match played during the Austrian soccer team’s visit to Clonmel

Many thanks are extended to Pat Hayes, Barry Carroll, Ivan Barlow and their colleagues from Clonmel Town who made their facilities available and provided refreshments; and also to all at Slievenamon Celtic and Kilsheelan/ Ballypatrick for doing likewise, especially Benny Condon and David Lavin and those who provided the refreshments.

As well as playing soccer the visitors enjoyed other activities such as bowling, a trip to Tramore, a walking tour of Clonmel and a tour of Dublin.

They were also given a historic lesson on St. Patrick’s Well, thanks to David Flannery, and a guided tour of Marlfield Lake and village by Bernie Lennon.

The local twinning committee is also grateful to Mayor Garret Ahearn for receiving the visitors at the Town Hall; Joe Lambert of Lambert’s coaches, Ardfinnan for the excellent service provided; and the members of the twinning committee who transported the visitors around Clonmel.

The support and hospitality of all those clubs and people was greatly appreciated, and the visitors returned home with great memories of their trip.

