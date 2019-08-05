Craig Breen finishes a great seventh in Rally Finland

Waterford’s Craig Breen celebrated his return to the World Rally Championship on his debut drive for the works Hyundai team by taking seventh place against top class opposition in Rally Finland which finished on Sunday.

Breen, a former member of Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club, and his regular co-driver Paul Nagle would have beaten Hyundai team leader Thierry Neuville into sixth place but for a twenty seconds road penalty which left the Belgian ace 5.8 seconds ahead of the Irish pair.

Two more victories in the Limerick rounds of the Pack and Pallet National Sprint and Hillclimb Championship for Rob Dwane at the weekend clinched a second National title for the 22 year old driver from Tulla, Co Clare.

He has been unbeaten all season, and Saturday’s ninth win of the year left him in an unbeatable position with just two rounds still to come next month.

As usual, he was well clear of all his challengers, with his OMS eleven seconds quicker than Brian Kirwan’s Peugeot on Saturday’s event, held near Kilmallock in damp conditions.

Third place went to the Reynard of Russell Stanworth, who went on to take runner up spot yesterday, nine seconds behind the champion over the same course.