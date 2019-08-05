Tipperary trainer Harry Kelly enjoys his biggest ever win at the Galway festival

Fethard-based Harry Kelly enjoyed his biggest win as a trainer on the penultimate day of the Galway Festival on Saturday when 12-1 shot Great Trango landed the €120,000 Galway Shopping Centre Handicap Hurdle under Philip Enright.

Great Trango had run earlier in the week in the Connacht Hotel Handicap under Jamie Codd but was drawn wide and got going too late but he made amends in spectacular fashion to give Kelly a day to remember.

The Saturday of the Galway festival was a memorable one for Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien as team Ballydoyle had three winners on the spin over the course of the afternoon, and in two of the races they supplied the first and second.

Only four went to post for the Shearwater Hotel 2-y-o maiden, won by 4-6 favourite Emperor Of The Sun who held off stable companion Delta Dawn.

The most impressive performance was that of Lancaster House who bolted up on his somewhat belated debut in the 1m maiden, while top-rated Royal County Down just held off stable companion Mythologic in the nursery.