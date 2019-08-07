Tipperary club Hillview (Clonmel) stages Munster Inter-Counties Pitch & Putt this weekend

ABOVE: Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel members who took part in the Munster under 16 Pitch and Putt Strokeplay finals. From left to right: Conor Walsh, Alan Quigley, Sean Walsh, Ronan Walsh, Matthew Buckley, Veronica Anglim, Lady Captain and Junior Officer, Jamie Ryan, Owen Quigley and Darragh Walsh.

The Munster Inter Counties Pitch and Putt Competition is on in Hillview this weekend, August 10 and 11.

The Clonmel club expect several hundred players and supporters to visit both days, for the under 16, gents and ladies competitions.

There is good Hillview representation on the various Tipperary Teams. Hillview have three of the six panel players on the senior team, James Cleary, Paul Sweeney and Stephan O’Reilly.

In the ladies senior team we have Gemma and Shula McCarthy and in the junior ladies team Veronica Anglim and Annmaria Quigley.

In the boys under 16, it’s all Hillview with Tipperary team 1, Sean Walsh, Jamie Ryan, Alan Quigley and Kevin Barry, team 2, Owen Quigley, Fred Perry, Joe Franklin, Matthew Downey.

Best of luck to all Hillview players involved over the weekend.