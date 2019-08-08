HURLING
Here is the 27-man management team which is working to cater for the Tipperary players' every need
Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy pictured with team captain Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) and vice-captain Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).
Senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has built a terrific 27-man support structure around the Tipperary panel of players. Indeed, an army of experts have catered for the players' every need this season. So, here is a list of the Premier County management team which we dearly hope can help deliver the Liam MacCarthy Cup when Tipp take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday, August 18.
2019 Tipperary Senior Hurling Management Team
Manager
Liam Sheedy (Portroe)
Coach-Selectors
Tommy Dunne (Toomevara)
Darragh Egan (Kiladangan)
Additional Coaches
Eamonn O'Shea (Kilruane MacDonagh's)
Cormac McGrath (Ballinahinch)
Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone)
Goalkeeping Coach
Darren Gleeson (Portroe)
Strength & Conditioning Coaches
Caibre Ó Caireallain (Antrim)
Diarmaid Carr (Golden-Kilfeacle)
Nutritionist
Gary Sweeney (Dublin)
Performance Analysis
Damien Young (Drom & Inch)
Finn Briody (Holycross-Ballycahill)
Seán Flynn (Burgess)
Ray Boyne (Dublin)
Conor Boyne (Dublin)
Darragh Boyne (Dublin)
Logistics Manager
Liam O'Shea (Kilruane MacDonagh's)
Kitmen
Brian Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
John Sheedy (Portroe)
Doctor
Brendan Murphy (Offaly)
Physiotherapist
Paddy O'Brien (Toomevara)
Masseurs
Mick Clohessy (Borris-Ileigh)
Declan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
Team Liaison Officer
John Smith (Thurles Sarsfields)
County Board Chairman
John Devane (Boherlahan-Dualla)
County Board Secretary
Tim Floyd (Newport)
Public Relations Officer
Joe Bracken (Moycarkey-Borris)
