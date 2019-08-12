Tipperary camogie team need your support when the Premier County take on Kilkenny in Saturday's semi-final

The Tipperary senior camogie team would love to see as many blue and gold supporters as possible at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday, August 17 when the Premier County take on Kilkenny in the semi-finals of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (throw-in 5.30pm) - in their respective semi-final at the same venue Cork face Galway at 7.15pm. Tipp will enter the contest as distinct underdogs and all support possible would be appreciated.

Tipperary battled their way into the semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles recently - despite facing into the final fourteen minutes with just fourteen players the Premier County beat Limerick 1-10 to 1-5.

The side managed by Niamh Lillis will be delighted to reach the semi-finals, but there is simply no doubting the fact that the Premier County will need to improve immeasurably before facing Kilkenny - the Cats have contested the last three All-Ireland finals, winning one and narrowly losing two other deciders.

Tipperary lost their opening game during the group stage of this year’s championship to Cork (1-8 to 2-20), but the Premier County bounced back to register four successive wins against Waterford (4-11 to 2-14), Clare (2-12 to 1-7), Dublin (1-11 to 0-9) and Meath (0-15 to 0-11) and duly progressed to the quarter-finals.

The Tipperary management team is as follows: Niamh Lillis (manager), Dinny Ferncombe (selector), Eddie Costello (selector), Carmel Bradshaw (selector), Brian Hurley (physio), Paddy Quinlan (S&C) and Doctor Paul Scully.

The Tipperary team which beat Limerick lined out as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Grace O’Toole (Newport-Ballinahinch), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Megan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Karin Blair (Cashel). Subs used: Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg).

INTERMEDIATE SEMI-FINAL

Please note that Tipperary will also be in Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final action on Saturday, August 17 when the Premier County face Galway at Cratloe GAA Club (County Clare) at 2pm. Having won division two of the national league this season and also reached the Munster final this group of players will face into Saturday's semi-final with high hopes of reaching the decider.

