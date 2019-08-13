Clonmel Town and Peake Villa to meet in Tipperary's John Delaney Cup final on Saturday

As the soccer season slowly gathers pace, the first piece of silverware will be up for grabs this weekend.

On Friday evening, August 16, the John Delaney Cup final will take place at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Complex in Clonmel when Clonmel Town will have home advantage against Peake Villa.

In last week’s semi-finals Clonmel Town made the trip north to Killavilla United a winning one and came away with a comprehensive 5-1 on Sunday last.

The previous Wednesday evening Peake Villa made full use of their home advantage, the Thurles side overcoming St. Michael’s by 1-0. Pippy Carroll’s penalty was the game’s only and deciding goal.

Friday evening’s final kicks-off at 6.45 with match officials J Maguire, N Coughlan and T Keating.

The following evening, Saturday, August 17, the TSDL Premier League kicks-off with the meeting of St. Michael’s and Glengoole United at 5 pm with M. Duffy on charge of the whistle.