Jody Ryan’s goal helps Sean Treacy's into West Tipperary football final

AIB WEST JUNIOR ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

SEAN TREACY’S 1-13 EMLY 0-9

Sean Treacys qualified for a third AIB West Junior A Football Championship Final in four seasons when overcoming last year’s finalists Emly in Sean Treacy Park on Tuesday evening. Jody Ryan’s goal ten minutes from half time put distance between the sides in a game where Sean Treacys were comfortable for the most part.

Scores were slow to come by in the opening quarter. James Deegan pointed a 45 early on. Both sides had chances but poor shooting saw the scoreboard remain with just a point to Sean Treacys. Emly eventually opened their account in the 12th minute through a Conor Bourke free. Sean Treacys though soon found their shooting boots and their quick movement and passing saw them add one goal and three points in six minutes through Tom Hickey, Darragh Kennedy and Padraic O’Leary all with points while Jody Ryan goaled. Patrick Deegan added another pointed free. Emly struggled for possession but Donal Condon pointed their first score from play just before the half time whistle.

Sean Treacys took complete control of the game in the opening eight minutes of the resumption. Padraic O’Leary added five points and Andrew O’Brien chipped in with another. Emly’s sole point in this period coming from substitute Shane Carroll. Emly to their credit did not give up and Shane Carroll, David McGrath and Aidan O’Heney got the scoreboard moving. It was also close as Emly would get and Sean Treacys finished stronger with further points to run out winners 1-13 to 0-9.

Best for Sean Treacys were Sean Hickey and Andrew O’Brien in defence. Darragh Kennedy was a threat going forward in possession as were Patrick Deegan and Matt Feehan. Padraic O’Leary finished top scorer with five points and his running especially in the second half caused Emly plenty of problems.

Emly were best served by Sean McGrath and Paul O’Heney. Shane Carroll made an impact in his introduction and finished with five points.

Sean Treacys: James Deegan 0-1f), Shane Stapleton, Sean Hickey, Philip Deegan, Kieran Devitt, Andrew O’Brien (0-1), Brian Carey, Darragh Kennedy (0-1), Michael Feehan, Patrick Carey, Patrick Deegan (0-2, (0-1f)), Matt Feehan (0-1), Tom Hickey (0-1), Jody Ryan (1-0), Padraic O’Leary (0-6, (0-1f))

Subs Used: Sean Ryan, Greg Kennedy, Damien Dunne.

Emly: Kevin McGrath, John O’Brien, Christopher Hennessy, Declan Hennessy, Sean McGrath, Michael Ring, Donal Condon (0-1), Paul O’Heney, Conor Bourke (0-1), Michael O’Donnell, Joey Lonergan, Adrian O’Donoghue, David McGrath (0-1), James Purcell, Aidan O’Heney (0-1).

Subs used: Shane Carroll, (0-5, 0-4f)), Conor Phibbs, Andrew McGrath.

Referee: Mark Jordan (Golden/Kilfeacle).