Magnificent Tipperary's third title in a decade secures a 28th All-Ireland crown

Tipperary 3-25

Kilkenny 0-20

Tipperary are All-Ireland senior hurling champions for the 28th time having blitzed fourteen man Kilkenny with a second half showing which yielded the title.

A magnificent day for the county, the players battled to the very end racking up a magnificent 3-25 against one of the meanest defences in the game to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to The Premier County.

It was an almost perfect day for the game with the pitch in immaculate condition and a packed attendance willing on the two sides as they went about their business. Light rainfall at lunchtime had meant that there was a really lush surface and this made for some brilliant hurling throughout the game which was broadcast to the diaspora right across the globe in 190 countries.

But, it didn't stay that way and the rains fell heavily during the game making it difficult for the players to do their thing on a greasy surface.

Tipp did not enjoy a free flowing first half at all and they were in arrears by 0-8 to 0-4 by the 20 minute mark without having turned up at all. In fact, things were going quite wrong with quite a few errors leading to Kilkenny scores. But, it changed in a moment of brilliance from Niall O'Meara - one of the most productive forwards in the half. He danced inside his marker in the 26th minute and shot to the bottom right hand corner to throw Tipp a lifeline.

Level pegging then and Tipp were in front for the first time a minute later from a Jason Forde 65.

Another big call in the first half - the dismissal with a straight red card of Kilkenny's Richie Hogan for what appeared to be a high elbow on Tipp defender Cathal Barrett.

Tipp led by 1-9 to 0-11 at the break, but they had not hurled at all like they would have wished to do. And, with the floodlights being turned at the interval, Premier supporters were hoping that their men might be illuminated in the second half. They were.

Tipperary had breached the Kilkenny rearguard on two occasions within seven minutes of the re-start - captain Seamus Callanan continued his goal a game routine with a 2nd minute blast, and then four minutes later John O'Dwyer goalled after Callanan set him up.

Those goals left Tipperary seven in front and they were to go on and score points at will as the game neared its conclusion, scoring five points without reply at the very death to seal the deal. And, the performances of Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher, and Barry Heffernan in defence coupled with the clever play of Noel McGrath and John McGrath ensured that Kilkenny would be unable to mount any comeback

What a roar there was when Captain Seamus Callanan lifted the silverware - it was heard as far away as Slievenamon and there'll be some homecoming in Semple Stadium tomorrow evening for the team.

Please come along and let these players know exactly what Tipperary folk think of them.

Tiobraid Arainn Abu.