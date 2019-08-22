St Michael's off to a perfect start with win over Glengoole United in Tipperary Soccer League

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

St. MICHAEL’S 6 GLENGOOLE UNITED 0

Premier League title holders St Michael’s got their new league campaign off to a winning start against promoted side Glengoole United on Saturday, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming FAI Junior Cup final against Sherrif YC which will be played in Galway on Saturday, August 31.

Saints had the bulk of possession early on and created numerous chances before eventually going one up in the 25th minute when Joey Mulcahy created space for Russell Quirke who hit a superb effort from outside the area.

Glengoole didn’t let the champions have it all their own way however and almost equalised four minutes from the break when Stephen Houlihan played in John Rafter who brought a good save from Aido Walsh.

This sparked the home side back into action again though and minute’s later good interplay between Jimmy Carr and Willie Armshaw created space for Russell Quirke to score his second of the day.

Big soccer kick-off this weekend in County Tipperary

David Slattery went close twice before Carr made it three in the 53rd minute when he finished well from 18 yards out and it was four just before the hour mark when Joey Mulcahy headed home from close range from a Russell Quirke cross. John Connery made it five six minutes later, running onto a sublime chip pass from David Slattery.

Olly O’Driscoll finished the scoring on two minutes later with a good right foot finish after he was released by a David Slattery pass.

The win halts the Saints recent run of defeats and will be a good tune up for the final next weekend.