A fifth double and as sweet a one as ever there was

Tipperary's u-20 hurlers had been averaging 3-20 per game in their 2019 campaign up to the All-Ireland Final in LIT, Pairc na nGael, Limerick on Saturday evening.



And, the feeling was that they would have to hit those kind of figures again if they were to win the first ever u-20 All-Ireland, as their forefathers had done with the u-21 championship back in 1964.



Cork were sure to come with fire and brimstone – Tipp it was who set the bonfires blazing though, right from the very start and they surpassed their seasons average by a goal in the process, to land the big prize. The finished the season with 19 goals and 71 points to their credit in four games – that's fair shooting.



Upon arrival at the LIT Gaelic Grounds it was clear that this was going to be quite an occasion with a big attendance coming in expectation of another great game between the sides – the Munster Final featuring the same two teams had been a real cracker and with Tipperary having stolen the silverware at the very death, Cork were of the kind of mindset which articulated retribution. They came with Rebel revenge on their minds and they were determined to scupper what would have been a great six days for Tipperary.



But instead, it was shades of 2010 all over again as Tipperary walloped in four goals in the opening eight minutes to whitewash their opponents. It was a remarkable opening blitz and just as they did against Wexford in the semi-final, Tipperary drove at Cork with every available opportunity. They ran direct at them with support coming off the shoulder, and the Rebels were simply unable to contain them.



From Billy Seymour's goal after 16 seconds, Cork responded, hitting three points on the spin. But, within three minutes of getting back on terms, Cork would concede another three goals. They were punch drunk, destroyed and a beaten docket for that first quarter of an hour – the period of the game which ultimately decided the destination of the silverware.

It's interesting to note that from the end of the first quarter until the end of the game, Tipperary and Cork posted 1-12 apiece. They dropped a man back in a bid to stop the haemorrhaging and it worked to an extent and allowed them to draw breath and see what they could do to try and get back in the game – they outscored Tipp in the second quarter by 0-6 to 0-5, but could have conceded another goal in the 16th minute when Conor Bowe shot a blistering effort which was beaten away by keeper Ger Collins.



The central spine of the Tipp team was on top with Eoghan Connolly, Paddy Cadell, Jerome Cahill and Billy Seymour dictating proceedings while Tipp were also enjoying the better of the exchanges on the fringes as well with Bryan O'Mara, Conor Bowe and Johnny Ryan getting on a lot of ball.

What a captain - Craig Morgan goes high to gather the ball against Cork.

Tipperary's hurling was as sharp as anything we had seen this season and they had energy, innovation and movement all over the field. It was great to watch and though it was never as free flowing again in the game, the damage had been done.

Cork may have dammed the river of goals flowing into the Ennis Road end of Pairc na nGael, but there was no way they were going to enjoy a deluge of their own when the second half commenced. Despite having an eleven point interval advantage, it was important that Tipp got scores early in the second half to put any thoughts of a Rebel revival out of the heads of the challengers – Tipp got three of the first four points and that did the trick on that score at least.



Mind you, Tipp went fifteen minutes without a score from play midway through the second half and when Cork goalled through Tommy O'Connell in the 16th minute, followed by three unanswered points, the Premier pulses began to race a little. The lead now stood at seven points when Sean Twomey shot wide with five to go – an effort which shook the net, but from the wrong side.



Tipp had heeded the warning though and they responded with Morris and Seymour, the ace protagonists in attack finding scores before sub Cathal Bourke got in for a fifth goal three minutes into injury time – by that stage Cork were down to fourteen when Tommy O'Connell, received two yellow cards and was sent marching.



For three quarters of this game, proceedings were as tight as we had expected them to be – level pegging. But, Tipperary had won the game in the first quarter and it was only natural that the foot would be reduced off the accelerator somewhat, or that Cork would come back strong with the purpose of salvaging a bit of pride. In fairness, it was more the second scenario which played out rather than the first – Tipperary didn't slacken off at all and it was just as well given that Cork did manage to get back to that seven point mark, before having that screamer go wide – imagine the shift of momentum a green flag would have created at that stage.



While much has been made of the killer instinct displayed by the Tipperary forwards, huge credit too must go to the excellent backline led by Paddy Cadell, Bryan O'Mara and that great leader Craig Morgan in front of Aaron Browne. They defended resolutely as did Conor McCarthy, Eoghan Connolly, and Niall Heffernan, while Jerome Cahill and Ciaran Connolly supplied much of the attacking ammunition.



This was a real team performance from Tipperary and the supporters loved it. Slievenamon reverberated with great gusto about LIT Pairc na nGael after a very special six days – it was hard to believe that just seven weeks earlier those same supporters trudged from the same venue with their tails between their legs, wondering where their county was headed after the humiliating Munster senior final defeat at the hands of the hosts. Hurling can indeed be a funny old game, to paraphrase the late BBC Match of the Day commentator Jimmy Hill.



So, Tiobraid Árainn Abú – on the double for the fifth time with the senior and u-21/20 competitions. As long as blue and gold bedecked hurlers take to the field with the same spirit, the same level of preparation, the same commitment and skills, the future will remain bright for The Premier County. It certainly looks that way right now but as we know only too well in Tipperary – looks can be deceiving.