Carlow referee announced for Tipperary's All Ireland final against Meath

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced the referees for the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior championship finals, to be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 15.

Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy, who took charge of the 2016 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Longford and Antrim, will referee the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Final between Meath and Tipperary.

Representing the St Mullin’s club, Jonathan took charge of the recent Cork-Monaghan All-Ireland Minor A Final, as well as the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools A Final between Loreto (Clonmel) and Scoil Chríost Rí in 2019.

Among Jonathan’s other big games this year were two big TG4 Senior Championship fixtures – Kerry against Galway in the qualifiers, and the Mayo-Armagh quarter-final clash.

Down’s Brendan Rice will take charge of the eagerly-anticipated senior decider between Dublin, the reigning champions, and Galway at 4pm.

This is a second senior Final for Rice, representing Cumann Pheadair Naofa in Warrenpoint, who was also the man in the middle for the 2016 meeting between Dublin and Cork.

Among Rice’s 2019 assignments were the recent TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Galway and Waterford, Tyrone and Donegal’s Senior tie in the Ulster Championship, and the Croke Park fixture between Dublin and Mayo in Division 1 of the Lidl National League.

Commenting on the news, Rice said: “You talk about getting a Senior All-Ireland Final but to be honoured for a second one, it’s a brilliant statement from the LGFA that they consider me good enough.

“Dublin are pushing for three-in-a-row and Galway are in the Senior Final for the first time since 2005 – I just hope that I’m involved in a great game and it’s an honour for myself, my family, club and county.”

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final will be refereed by Kevin Phelan, representing the St Brigid’s LGFA club in Laois, and Barrowhouse.

This is also a Croke Park All-Ireland final debut for Phelan, who will take charge of the meeting between Fermanagh and Louth.

The LGFA is also reporting brisk early interest in the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park.

Ticket Information

Adults €25.00

Student/Senior Citizen/U16 – €10.00

Group Tickets – via the LGFA office only – 1 Adult & 10 Kids (U16) @ €5.00 each – €55.00

Tickets available via the LGFA office, lgfa.tickets.ie and all GAA ticket outlets.

LGFA office: 01 8363156.

Referee appointments:

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship Final 2019

Áth Cliath v Gaillimh, 4.00pm, Pairc an Chrócaigh

Referee: Brendan Rice, Down

Standby Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry

4th Official: Garryowen McMahon, Mayo

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Final 2019

An Mhí v Tiobraid Árann 1.45pm, Pairc an Chrócaigh

Referee: Jonathan Murphy, Carlow

Standby Referee: Maggie Farrelly, Cavan

4th official: Gus Chapman, Sligo

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship Final 2019

An Lú v Fear Manach, 11.45am, Pairc an Chrócaigh

Referee: Kevin Phelan, Laois

Standby Referee: Stephen McNulty, Wicklow

4th official: Shane Curley, Galway