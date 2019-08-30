See all the hurling you want in Tipperary this weekend for just €15

Tipperary County Board will host over 20 FBD Insurance county hurling championship games in the Seamus O'Riain, intermediate hurling and Dan Breen Cup competitions.

The new county championship sponsorship deal was announced this week by the Board and FBD Insurance. And, patrons are certainly getting full bang for their buck in this re-opening weekend of the championships following the summer closure and Tipperary's voyage to All-Ireland glory in the senior and u-20 grades.

The Board is offering an incredible weekend ticket for just €15 which will entitle patrons to enter all the games they wish on Saturday and Sunday. Of course it would be physically impossible for hurling enthusiasts to get to all the games, but still, the value is outstanding and the package can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday or from the Tipperary GAA Office in Lar na Pairce today (Friday) up to 5.30pm.

The fixtures lists includes some mouth watering clashes over the course of the weekend with the pick of them, probably the meeting of Toomevara and Borris-Ileigh on Saturday evening in Nenagh. Then, on Sunday afternoon, Thurles Sarsfields will take on Kilruane MacDonagh in Templetuohy, while Nenagh Eire Og will take on Loughmore Castleiney in The Ragg, also on Sunday afternoon.

Note also, a few changes to the previously advertised list. Due to a tragedy in Lorrha Dorrha which results in a funeral on Saturday the Templederry v Lorrha Dorrha Seamus O Riain cup game which was fixed for Saturday in Nenagh will not go ahead. Both teams have re-arranged the game for Sunday at 12:00pm in Moneygall.

As a result of this, Templederry will be unable to stage the double header which was to go ahead at 12:00pm and 1.30pm due to they playing in the rearranged game. The double header involving Boherlahan Dualla v Borrisokane and Holycross Ballycahill v Silvermines will now go ahead at the same times on Sunday, 12:00pm and 1.30pm but in Toomevara.

The full list of FBD Insurance county GAA fixtures for the weekend is as follows:

31-08-2019 (Sat)

"FBD Insurance" IHC - Group 1 -Round 2

Borrisoleigh 14:00 Moyne/Templetuohy V Ballinahinch

Leahy Park Cashel 17:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Carrick Swans

"FBD Insurance" SHC - Group 2 -Round 2 in Nenagh 17:30 Toomevara V Borris -Ileigh

"FBD Insurance" Seamus O Riain Cup - Group 4 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 18:30 Clonakenny V St Mary's

"FBD Insurance" - Group 3

Round 2 in Golden 18:30 Cappawhite V Gortnahoe Glengoole



01-09-2019 (Sun)

"FBD Insurance" Seamus O Riain Cup - Group 1 -Round 2

Moneygall at 12:00pm Templederry Kenyons V Lorrha-Dorrha

"FBD Insurance" IHC Group 2 -Round 2 in Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

"FBD Insurance" IHC - Group 3 -Round in Templederry 12:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Borrisokane

"FBD Insurance" IHC Group 5 Round 2 in Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 Ballybacon Grange V Moyle Rovers

Group 4 -Round 2 in Newport 12:30 Kildangan V Sean Treacys. Fixture Notes: Both teams to change jerseys.

"FBD Insurance" SHC - Group 1 -Round 2 at The Ragg 13:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Nenagh Éire Óg

"FBD Insurance" Seamus O Riain Cup - Group 2 Round 2 in Toomevara 13:30 Holycross/Ballycahill V Silvermines

Group 3 -Round 2 in Clonmel 13:30 Ballingarry V Mullinahone

"FBD Insurance" - Group 1- Round 2 at The Ragg 14:30 Upperchurch-Drombane V Burgess

Group 2 Round 2 in Boherlahan at 17:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Moycarkey-Borris

Group 3 - Round 2 in Templetuohy 17:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Thurles Sarsfields

"FBD Insurance" - Group 4

Round 2 in Holycross 17:00 Moneygall V Lattin Cullen Gaels

"FBD Insurance" SHC - Group 4 Round 2 in Dolla 18:00 Portroe V Kildangan

- Group 3 Round 2 in Boherlahan 18:30 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Killenaule

- Group 4 Round 2 in Templetuohy 18:30 Drom-Inch V Roscrea

"FBD Insurance" Seamus O Riain Cup - Group 4 Round 2 in Holycross 18:30 JK Brackens V Cashel King Cormacs.