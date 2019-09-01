Darcy stars as Kilruane MacDonagh wallop Thurles Sarsfields

Kilruane MacDonagh 2-24

Thurles Sarsfields 0-18

Kilruane MacDonagh handed out a humiliating defeat to Thurles Sarsfields in the Dan Breen Cup FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Templetuohy this evening to end their interest in the championship - if the Blues wish to contest the closing stages of the championship, they must now do so as divisional champions.

And, considering the manner in which they are playing, that is unlikely to happen unless a major step up in tempo is achieved.

The north men were the better team from gun to tape in this game and while they only led by 0-11 to 0-9 at the break, they turned the screw big time on the Thurles men in the second half, with Cian Darcy ending up with a personal tally of 1-14 to his name.

Their goal from Conor Cleary after 14 minutes put six points between them and from that point onwards Kilruane MacDonagh sailed to victory. Sarsfields tried everything to get a goal to bring them back into the game and had a few close calls. But the classy north men cruised for the victory line with a flurry of points and a brilliant Darcy goal in injury time to seal a 12 point win.

A fine showing this from Kilruane MacDonagh who gave Sarsfields something of a lesson. They had additional men all over the field and used the ball very well - Sarsfields, by contrast, were all at sea and really missed the presence of men like Michael Cahill, Billy McCarthy, Stephen Maher and Pa Bourke, all of whom are on the injured list. It will be a hard road back for Sarsfields now who play Killenaule next weekend in the final game of the round robin series.

Kilruane MacDonagh by contrast have two wins and are flying it.