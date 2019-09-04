SHOWJUMPING
Tipperary showjumper Greg Broderick wins €50,000 Grand Prix in Spain
Greg Broderick celebrates after his big win at a Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday last
Tipperary showjumper Greg Broderick claimed a magnificent victory in a five-star Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday last.
Riding the 11-year-old Gelding ‘Westbrook,’ owned by Kerry Anne LLC, Greg recorded the fastest of five double clear rounds after a 12-horse jump off to take the fabulous first prize of almost €50,000.
The Tipperary man’s time of 49.52 saw him triumph by just three-tenths of a second ahead of a French rider in second place.
All throughout the county join in congratulating Greg and wish him continued success.
