Liam Sheedy is set to star for Tipperary in a 'Hurling Legends' clash with Limerick at MacDonagh Park on Saturday

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland will host a unique fundraising initiative on Saturday, September 7 (5pm) when the Tipperary and Limerick hurling legends clash at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh - thus far the following Premier County 'legends' have signed up to support the initiative: Liam Sheedy, Michael Ryan, Michael Cleary, Brendan Cummins, Colm Bonnar, Declan O’Meara, Kevin Tucker, Eddie Tucker and Brian Gaynor.

And, on the Limerick side will feature Joe Quaid, Ciaran Carey, TJ Ryan, Mike Nash, Gary Kirby, John Quaid and Gerry Quaid.

Please click here to buy your ticket.

Prominent journalist Damian Lawlor has been confirmed as the event MC and match commentator while the Kilruane MacDonagh's man will also host a Q&A session with the hurling legends after the game.

The Liam MacCarthy Cup, of course, will also be present on the day and at the evening reception after the match in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Eventbrite at €15 for adults (kids can attend for free) with all of the money raised ear-marked for providing community services and advocacy supports in the Munster area and beyond.

