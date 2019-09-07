Moycarkey Borris defeat Borris-Ileigh but still end up in relegation dogfight

The mid men fire the last three points of the game to seal their first win

Moycarkey Borris 1-19

Borris-Ileigh 1-16

Despite hitting thirteen wides and giving away a disasterous goal in the second half, Moycarkey Borris came away with the points against well under strength Borris-Ileigh in the final round of the Dan Breen Cup game at Holycross this evening.

The north men were already qualified and were afforded the luxury of resting some key players for this game including Conor Kenny, Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack. However, they still controlled much of the proceedings until the last quarter when Moycarkey Borris took the game by the scruff of the neck and put in a determination filled quarter to win the match - the win does not lift them off the bottom of the group though and they must now play out the relegation side of the championship later on.

It had been a nip and tuck opening to the game, but the decisive score of the first half came when Max Hackett goalled in the 20th minute to help his side to a 1-9 to 0-9 interval lead.

But, Borris-Ileigh hit 1-3 without reply upon resumption - Kieran Maher getting the goal after a sloppy mix up in the Moycarkey Borris defence which resulted in keeper Rhys Shelly being lobbed from 30 yards out.

The sides were level at 1-14 apiece with five minutes to go thanks to a massive free from Shelly and Moycarkey Borris were to hit four of the final six points of the game to secure the points in what could be best described as a low key game.

Spare a thought for Borris-Ileigh full forward Jerry Kelly who bagged 0-13 in the game - and still ended up on the losing side.