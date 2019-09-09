TIPPERARY SOCCER
Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend's results - Two-Mile-Borris hit Clonmel Celtic for seven!
Action from Sunday's Division 2 Shield game between Cashel Town and Rosegreen Rangers - Donal Reade (Cashel Town) and Vinny Downey (Rosegreen Rangers)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa 2 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Town 1 – 0 Shanbally United
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cullen Lattin B 0 – 2 Cashel Town
Bansha Town 1 – 0 Two Mile Borris
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s 2 – 1 Cahir Park
Glengoole United 1 – 3 Peake Villa
Clonmel Town 4 – 0 Bansha Celtic
Two Mile Borris 7 – 1 Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Shield Division 1
Wilderness Rovers 2 – 2 St Michael’s (aet, St Michael’s win 3-2 on penalties)
Old Bridge 2 – 5 Cashel Town (aet 2-2 FT)
Clonmel Town 1 – 2 Tipperary Town
TSDL Shield Division 2
Kilmanahan United 4 – 3 Kilsheelan United
Galbally United 4 – 1 Cahir Park
Donohill and District 1 – 8 Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town 1 – 4 Rosegreen Rangers
TSDL Shield Division 3
Tipperary Town 1 – 3 St Nicholas
Suirside 2 – 3 Kilsheelan United (aet 2-2)
Mullinahone 4 – 2 Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic 2 – 2 Killenaule Rovers (aet Killenaule win 5-4 on penalties)
Clonmel Celtic 4 – 0 Moyglass United
