TIPPERARY SOCCER

Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend's results - Two-Mile-Borris hit Clonmel Celtic for seven!

Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers

Action from Sunday's Division 2 Shield game between Cashel Town and Rosegreen Rangers - Donal Reade (Cashel Town) and Vinny Downey (Rosegreen Rangers)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Peake Villa 2 – 2 Cullen Lattin  

Clonmel Town 1 – 0 Shanbally United

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cullen Lattin B 0 – 2 Cashel Town

Bansha Town 1 – 0 Two Mile Borris   

 

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

St Michael’s 2 – 1 Cahir Park  

Glengoole United 1 – 3 Peake Villa  

Clonmel Town 4 – 0 Bansha Celtic

Two Mile Borris 7 – 1 Clonmel Celtic

 

TSDL Shield Division 1 

Wilderness Rovers 2 – 2 St Michael’s (aet, St Michael’s win 3-2 on penalties) 

Old Bridge 2 – 5 Cashel Town (aet 2-2 FT)  

Clonmel Town 1 – 2 Tipperary Town

 

TSDL Shield Division 2 

Kilmanahan United 4 – 3 Kilsheelan United

Galbally United 4 – 1 Cahir Park 

Donohill and District 1 – 8 Cullen Lattin  

Cashel Town 1 – 4 Rosegreen Rangers

 

TSDL Shield Division 3 

Tipperary Town 1 – 3 St Nicholas 

Suirside 2 – 3 Kilsheelan United (aet 2-2)  

Mullinahone 4 – 2 Burncourt Celtic  

Bansha Celtic 2 – 2 Killenaule Rovers (aet Killenaule win 5-4 on penalties)

Clonmel Celtic 4 – 0 Moyglass United  

 

 