Tipperary Soccer: Cashel Town, Tipp Town and St Michael's into Division 1 Shield Finals

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1 SHIELD

OLD BRIDGE 2 CASHEL TOWN 5 (After Extra-Time)

Cashel Town had to come from two goals down in this game before advancing to the semi-finals of the First Division Shield, with their superior fitness showing to get them past a very tough and dogged Old Bridge side.

The home side started the better and were ahead after the four minutes when Kyle Ryan hit a magnificent volley that crashed off the underside of the crossbar and in giving the visiting keeper no chance of stopping it.

After that the game settled into a tough midfield battle with both sides finding it difficult to fashion any clear openings until the Bridge doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when good inter play between Brendan Boland and Darren Murphy set up Ryan to score his second of the day.

This was how the game went to the break and whatever was said to the Cashel side while having their tea, they came out a different side in the second period.

They were much more aggressive in building chances but they were still thwarted by the home side until the 73rd minute when Eoin Byrne rose highest to head a goal back for his side.

Two minutes later they were level after a bad mistake in the home defence left in Darragh Browne and he made no mistake from close in.

After that the visitors took hold of the game and were on top until the end despite being unable to get that goal that would save themselves the extra twenty minutes of play.

Extra time continued in the same way however and Cashel did finally make the breakthrough adding three more goals with no reply through Byrne and Browne each getting their second and Daithi Hall rounding up the day late on in extra time.

CLONMEL TOWN 1 TIPPERARY TOWN 2 (After Extra-Time)

Clonmel Town had to rely on a good number of their youth team players in this game and although they acquitted themselves well they were ultimately unsuccessful against a good Tipperary Town on Sunday last.

The young side settled well into the game and almost took the lead in the twentieth minute when Kian Cullinanes effort clipped the crossbar and was scrambled away to safety. Unfortunately they were shown the need for taking your chances when they arise two minutes later when the visitors took the lead after Russell Bowes took full advantage of some poor defending at a corner kick.

This was how the game went to the break and the away side were in control for large parts of the second period albeit didn’t really make too many chances to extend their slender lead. And this allowed Town to get back into the game with ten minutes left to play through a great finish by Shane Fagan.

They almost stole the win in the dying moments but the visiting keeper made an excellent save to deny Ben Smith.

Both teams showed signs of tiredness as the second period of extra time wore on and eventually a goal by Matt Moroney for Tipperary Town five minutes from the end of extra time settled it for the visitors.

WILDERNESS ROVERS 2 ST MICHAEL’S 2 (After Extra-Time - St Michael’s win on penalties)

St Michael’s seconds prevailed after a penalty shoot-out in an entertaining game against previously unbeaten Wilderness Rovers to progress to the semi-finals of this year’s Shield.

The home side started well and were unlucky on three occasions to see attempts come back off the crossbar before they found themselves behind in the 28th minute after conceding a penalty kick that was put away with little problem by Saints ace Danny O’Brien.

The visitors kept this lead to the break but the home side finally got back on terms 11 minutes into the second half when Sean Browne found the net after some good build up play fashioned the chance for him.

The visitors however retook the lead with only twelve minutes left to play when David Joyce took advantage of a mix up in the home defence and that looked like being the winner until Mohalim Youceff headed home from a corner kick with only minutes left.

This pushed the game to extra time where there were no more goals, and it was the Saints who held their nerves to win the shoot-out in sudden death.