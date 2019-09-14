Butler stars as Drom-Inch claim mid Tipp JBH final

Drom-Inch 2-21

Moyne Templetuohy 1-19

Veteran Seamus Butler rolled back the years to produce a ten point performance as Drom-Inch claimed the mid Tipperary Thurles Wholesale Cash and carry junior B hurling final at Castleiney on Saturday evening.

A game which was tough, competitive and very close all the way through, Drom-Inch didn't seem the likely winners early in the second half when they trailed by four points. But, they hurled up a storm thereafter with Butler and midfielder Ben Stapleton growing more and more influential as the game progressed.

The sides were level at 0-2 apiece after nine minutes, when Drom-Inch attacker Liam Harty got an all important goal for his side. It was much needed too because Moyne Templetuohy were to score eleven points before the break to take a 0-13 to 1-7 lead into the interval.

Centre forward Jack Taylor had 0-5 of their points, while Mark Ryan, Damien Cantwell (3), Tomas Egan and Brian Kelly were also on target for them – Declan Ryan (2), Michael Clohessy, Ben Stapleton and Seamus Butler pointing for Drom-Inch in what had been a very evenly contested half.

Both goalkeepers Lee Taylor and Paul Connors had made vital stops as well in the half.

Though Taylor was to increase the Moyne Templetuohy lead in the 3rd minute after resumption, Drom-Inch shot the next four points to bring parity to the game – John Kennedy (2), Seamus Butler and Ben Stapleton finding their range.

But, the Moyne Templetuohy lads took the initiative again with Jack Taylor and Tomas Egan scores, only to see Michael Clohessy, Butler and Kennedy again pointing Drom-Inch into the lead. The game was level in the 21st minute when a Moyne Templetuohy penalty was awarded with Sean Hayes having been fouled – the penalty was saved by Paul Connors, but Tomas Egan was there to net the follow-up – advantage Moyne Templetuohy again.

Remarkably though, they would fire only two more scores for the rest of the game, whereas Drom-Inch were to find eight points, with Butler accounting for 0-6 of those, and Ben Stapleton and Cathal Ryan, the others.